Sherry Rehman’s luggage broken into on PIA flight

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, on Sunday, tweeted through her official twitter handle a photo of her luggage–an unzipped bag with a Benazir Bhutto scarf and books in it and other items, which was broken into and thoroughly checked. She wrote, “Shocked that my luggage from Islamabad to Karachi has been broken into and thoroughly roughed up off @ Official_PIA flight just now. NOT ok.”

Shocked that my luggage from Islamabad to Karachi has been broken into and thoroughly roughed up off @Official_PIA flight just now. NOT ok pic.twitter.com/pX1bmyndMG — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 23, 2017

In another tweet, she said, “Don’t know what they were expecting to find in my bags, but after breaking [the] locks all they found were books and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed scarf.”

Sherry’s tweets meet with a sympathetic response from the users, with one person asking the prime minister to take notice of the incident. “ @ sherryrehman lands Karachi airport with her bags broken into and searched. Mr. Prime Minister please take notice and punish the culprits.”

Sherry Rehman was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight. The PIA twitter handle responded to Sherry’s tweet with an apology. It said, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please DM the details for us to assist you further.”