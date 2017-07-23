Punjab govt’s projects corruption outweighs Panama corruption, claims Pervais Elahi

During a press conference today, former Chief minister Punjab Pervais Elahi lashed out at the current punjab government and alleged that the corruption done in Shahbaz Sharif’s failed projects out weighs the corruption caught in the Panama papers issue. He requested the courts to form a JIT on Shahbaz Shareef’s projects including what he termed as “jangla bus”, sasti roti scheme, aashiana housing scheme, laptop scheme,sasti roti scheme and danish schools and claimed that all these projects were failed schemes that had fallen victim to corruption.

He further added that the accountant general and auditor general of Pakistan had already raised fingers at these projects but they are hushed down. He said that the JIT was not made for probing into the projects corruption but of the corruption money found in the panama papers issue and many secrets still had to unfold.

He was accompanied by Chauhdry Zaheerudin and Tariq Basheer Cheema