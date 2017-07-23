PTI chief unable to submit money trail of London apartment, says Talal Chaudhry

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry stated that Imran Khan had admitted before the Supreme Court of not being able to provide a money trail of the purchase and later sale of his London apartment.

Talking to local media outlet after Imran Khan’s press conference, Talal said the Imran Khan wants everyone to submit a money trail of their assets but when its time for him to submit his money trail, he gives a ‘trail of lies’ instead of money.

Talking about the source of money for Imran’s Bani Gala estate, Chaudhry said that it is unusual and unbelievable that a woman finances her ex-husband claiming, “Imran is the only man on whom his former wife spends billions.”

Earlier, Imran while addressing the media in Islamabad said that it was being portrayed in media as if the case of submitting his money is similar to the ongoing Panama Case under trial in the Supreme Court. He went on to claim that all his investment is in Pakistan unlike the Sharif families who have millions worth of properties overseas.

On Saturday, Imran’s legal counsel Naeem Bokhari had submitted the money trail of Khan’s apartment in London detailing that playing cricket for English counties had generated the funds for the property’s purchase.