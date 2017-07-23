Prime minister has already decided who will become caretaker prime minister: Sheikh Resheed

Nawaz Sharif already has in mind who he would appoint as the caretaker prime minister once hes gone after the Panama case decision comes against him, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday.

The AML chief alledged that discussions were underway of appointing Federal Minister for Water and Power Defence Khawaja Asif of being chosen as the caretaker prime minister. “But Nawaz Sharif would not work with a junior, never with Khawaja Asif.”

Rasheed added that appointing Asif as the caretaker prime minister would break the party into groups. “It also alledges that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar are not in Nawaz’s good books.”

The AML chief went on to say that National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was in the good books of Nawaz and that the Sharif family could appoint him.

But Nawaz Sharif would’t want another ‘Prime Minister House’ in Lahore, Rasheed said, referring to Nawaz’s Raiwind estate that is considered a the second PM House.