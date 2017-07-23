PM and President Take Day Off

PM Nawaz has been under much heat ever since corruption charges were placed upon the Sharif family and he has decided that the best thing right now is to cool down. That, too, by heading off to the hilly paradise of Punjab: Murree.

PM Nawaz arrived at his private residence at Kashmir Point in Murree on Saturday, with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his wife, Kalsoom Nawaz.

But a get-together may be in the making, as President Mamnoon Hussain also arrived in Murree on Saturday, the 22nd of July, escorted by a heavy protocol. The President is currently staying at the Government House in Murree.

The PM has told sources that he does not have any meetings during his trips, including the President.