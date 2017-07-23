People who try to come to power by accusing others of corruption get nothing: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that people who are trying to come to power by accusing sincere leaders of corruption will not succeed.

Aiming at the opposition and their demands of the prime minister’s resignation, Shahbaz said the people who were campaigning against the prime minister are the ones who have been rejected by the masses in the election.

They will not succeed in the 2018 elections either, adding,“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of two million Pakistanis.”