Pashto singer, family members injured in attack

NOWSHEHRA: Pashto singer Zarsanga and her two sons were severely injured after being attacked by unknown men in Nowshehra.

According to reports, the attackers attacked the singer and seven members of her family in Nowshehra.

The attackers also reportedly robbed them of their valuables.

The singer and her family members are currently under treatment at a medical facility in Nowshehra.

So far, the law enforcement agencies have been unable to arrest any suspects; no details regarding the attackers have been disclosed as well.

DR FOUZIA CONDEMNS THE ATTACK:

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed has strongly condemned the attack on Zarsanga and her family.

In a statement, she appealed the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to arrest the attackers immediately and provide protection to the legendary singer.