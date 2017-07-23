Pakistan’s HC meets China, Bhutan envoys in New Delhi

Basit reportedly discusses Doklam row with ambassadors

A month into the border standoff between China and India at the tri-junction with Bhutan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has entered into the Doklam row.

He is reportedly have met the Chinese and Bhutanese envoys in New Delhi on this sensitive issue during this week, according to Indian media. The meeting between Basit and Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui took place on Wednesday, The Indian Express newspaper reported.

The meeting was at the request of Basit. On Thursday, the high commissioner also met Bhutan’s Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel. This meeting too was at Basit’s request, the report said.

“What is the issue? Diplomats meet routinely,” one of the three tight-lipped envoys told the Indian paper. “We discuss all issues,” he said when asked if the Doklam issue was discussed at the meeting. These meetings have been noticed by South Block, which is keeping a close watch on the developments within the diplomatic circuit.

South Block too witnessed a major change on its China desk. Pranay Verma appointed as the new joint secretary and in charge of China. He took charge as head of the East Asia division, and comes with a formidable reputation on China.

He was India’s Chinese interpreter for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 2000 and 2004 — since he was the best in his batch in Mandarin speech and writing. Verma, who replaced Pradeep Rawat, has served in the Indian mission in Hong Kong (1996-98), Beijing (2000-2004), and was deputy secretary looking after India’s relations with China and East Asia.

He is expected to lead India’s diplomatic negotiations. He had been in the Department of Atomic Energy as Joint Secretary (external relations) since October 2014.