Marriyum quashes rumour about names for ‘interim PM’

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has vehemently quashed speculations that the PML-N in its consultative meeting considered some alternate names for premiership in case of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that those speculating in this regard and spreading rumours in the media would be proven wrong. She categorically said no alternate names were ever discussed because the party did not feel the need for it.

She said there was neither any case against the prime minister nor there was any incriminating evidence against him. She said that the PML-N and the people were united in their support for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who, God willing would continue to lead the nation.

The state minister emphatically declared that under the dynamic and courageous leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would continue taking strides towards prosperity and the achievement of the highest objective of making Pakistan a developed nation. Talking to a private TV channel, she said that the whole nation has now known the real thief who in a bid to conceal his own theft has been boisterous about thieving.

She said that Imran Khan had failed to provide his money trail and confessed himself that he had no record or receipts of his salary that he received from the county. She said the prime minister by presenting himself for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity had written a new history and now every person especially public office holders would have to pass through the process of accountability.