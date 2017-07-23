Lahore based “Sachal Studios” rehashes GoT theme song in ‘desi’ style

By Moosa Saeed

The hit TV show, “Game of Thrones”, has spread out like wildfire, garnering a larger fan base each day. There is a multitude of factors that have made the show a success such as the never ending plot twists, the untimely deaths, and the celebrity cameos, etc.

Game of Thrones has not only brought about a new wave of fantasy readers but has also excelled greatly in embedding its theme song into the minds of viewers to listen and hum along to.

The theme has been covered by big names such as Lindsey Sterling, Weird Al, and even Coldplay; the artists giving it a touch of their own.

Now, with the premiere of the seventh season, Lahore based orchestra, “Sachal Studios”, has taken a whack at it and it sounds amazing.

Originally composed by Ramin Djawadi in 2011, it did not feature the use of violins or flutes and the main, as well as the backing instrument used, was the cello. However, “Sachal Studios” is known for their cultural style of music and have incorporated the flute and have transformed the dark theme song into a violin-based cultural song.

The main riff that is played on the cello in the original has been transcribed and played on the violin, the vuvuzela, and the cello. The riffs and progressions are backed up by a traditional harmonium and flute and accompanied by the violin as well as the cello. A multitude of musicians can be seen in perfect sync and harmony in the video.

The orchestra has developed progressions of their own matching the scale of the original theme. Prominent flute progressions, as well as the use of the traditional percussions and drums throughout the piece, give it an undeniable folk and jazz touch.

Ramin Djawadi originally wrote the piece keeping in mind the dark nature of the show; full of backstabbing and conspiracies. The cover although keeping the tone of the original theme gives it a folk touch, creating an aura of mystery and mysticism; a concept which the show has adapted recently.

Overall, it is a great initiative taken by the orchestra and has proven to be a wonderful way to spread the folk culture that predominantly exists in South Asian music. This piece is a wonderful example of how modern pop culture influences other aspects of entertainment, especially music.

Kudos to “Sachal Studios” for this wonderful and melodic piece.