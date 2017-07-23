‘Important’ documents stolen during robbery at PTI senator’s house

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual case of robbery, burglars broke into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz’s residence and stole ‘important’ documents.

Speaking to the media, the PTI leader, explained that the robbery took place at his father’s house.

Important documents including Ahmed Faraz Trust papers, letters, property papers and tax returns have been reportedly missing, claimed Faraz.

He alleged that the government has resorted to cheap tactics and state institutions are being used in such instances.

The police visited the house following the incident, informed Faraz.

The PTI leader further stated that he would later review in depth which documents have been stolen.