Form JIT on Shehbaz Sharif’s projects, nation will forget Panama Iqamah: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi said that if a JIT is formed on the development projects of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation will soon forget about the alleged corruption of Sharif family in the Panama case.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with party’s Central Secretary General and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and Provincial General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin on Sunday.

He said that the auditor general and the accountant general of Pakistan have pinpointed corruption in every project under the Punjab government.

He said that billions were corrupted in every scheme and project, from the Orange Line to the Ashiana Housing Scheme.

Ch Parvez Elahi also accused Shehbaz Sharif of misleading people, saying that the CM boasts that no corruption was revealed in the JIT report, when in fact, the JIT was not constituted to investigate corruption done in any government project but was entrusted only to investigate the charges levelled against the family in the Panama case.

Presenting instances of corruption in Punjab, he said that the auditor general of Pakistan has reported corruption of Rs 25 billion in Sasti Roti and illegal payments of Rs 4. 88 billion in Danish School Scheme; in the Laptop Scheme, the accountant general of Pakistan has pointed out corruption of Rs 2 billion, he added.

He said that at a cost of Rs 260 billion, the Orange Line project has become an “earn dollar train”. He questioned why, for the project, the loan at 0. 25 per cent markup which was approved by the Asian Development Bank returned and a loan at 3. 25 per cent markup secured from Exim Bank.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that if Shehbaz Sharif wants to compare his performance, then he should do it with the tenure of our government in Punjab. Following which, Elahi gave detailed accounts of welfare and development projects during his tenure and how Shehbaz Sharif’s projects pale in comparison.