Comparing my money trail case with Nawaz Sharif’s case is ridiculous: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out on his critics for creating an impression in the media that his ‘failure’ to submit a money trail for his properties can be compared to the Sharif family’s case in the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media, Khan said that “it seems after looking at today’s papers that I haven’t given my money trail either”.

“People are being misled. I need to clear this delusion as being a public figure, people give me donations for my charity projects,” said the PTI chief.

The PML-N wants to link its case with mine, but their cases are totally different, he said, adding that, “the Sharif family didn’t reveal its source of funds whereas I have”.

“My former wife, Jemima, has provided bank accounts’ details in the apex court showing how the funds from the London flat’s sale came into Pakistan.”

The PTI chief displayed the documents he has submitted to the court, claiming they prove how he earned money as a cricketer and brought it into Pakistan.

Lashing out at a story in a local newspaper today titled ‘Imran submits ‘Qatari’ letter to SC’, he said that the comparison was redicilous

“Everything I own and invested in is in Pakistan. However, Nawaz Sharif’s children have billions parked outside the country,” he alleged.

Answering a question, Imran said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is defaming the country’s biggest free cancer hospital to hide his corruption. “He should take me to court if there’s any solid evidence against Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s accounts. He should be ashamed of himself for levelling baseless allegations agianst a one-of-its-kind charity hospital.”

Those who support criminals are accomplices and considered criminals themselves, he added.

With regards to the Panama Papers case, whose judgment was reserved by the Supreme Court on Friday, Imran said: “The entire country is awaiting the court’s decision”.

Listing matters that became ‘clear’ in light of the court’s hearings, he said Maryam proved to be a beneficial owner of Nielsen and Nescoll offshore companies, Nawaz Sharif received a salary for his employment with [Dubai company] FZE Capital, Gulf Steel Mills was in loss, and ‘most importantly’: The Sharif family lied in court and committed forged documents.

He said the country will soon be free of this ‘dark night’, adding that the foundation of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ will be set when the Sharifs land in Adiala Jail.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi has petitioned the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for concealing their assets and ‘offshore companies’ in their nomination papers filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition is being heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian