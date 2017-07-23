 ‘Come Shahbaz, go Nawaz’ banners surface in Lahore

LAHORE: In a strange development and apparently showing fissures in the ruling party, banners in support of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and against embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday propped up in various parts of the city.

The banners placed can be seen at Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, Davis Road outside Lahore Press Club and other adjoining places. The banners have been apparently placed by an NGO Pakistan which read: “Go, Go Mian Sahib, go; Let come, come Mian Shahbaz Sharif.”

The banners attempt to show confidence on Shahbaz Sharif as Nawaz Sharif is facing a crucial time due to expected the Supreme Court decision in the few days to come.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Hafiz Tariq who placed banners and gave his mobile number under the banner claimed that he is the staunch worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and now wanted Shahbaz Sharif as the prime minister. According to Hafiz Tariq, Shahbaz Sharif is clean while Nawaz Shaif has become tainted in the wake of Joint Investigation Team probe. “There are no corruption charges against Shahbaz Sharif while the opposite is true in case of Nawaz Sharif. So we wanted Shahbaz Sharif as the prime minister. ” Hafiz Tariq, who runs a motorcycle spare parts shop on McLeod Road further claimed that activists of eight to 10 Non-government organizations (NGOs) placed these banner to support Shahbaz Sharif. Tariq said he belonged to NA-119, the constituency of Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Shahbaz Sharif.

“Shahbaz Sharif has done great job in Lahore and other cities. He is more vibrant than Nawaz Sharif. He is clean man,” said another PML-N worker Chaudhry Aslam of self-described ‘NGO Pakistan ‘conglomeration while speaking to Pakistan Today. “He is speedy and man of action. Unlike Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif takes more care of the workers, ” he further said, adding: “There is something fishy which appeared in Panama case against Nawaz Sharif. So it is the time to get rid of Nawaz and give opportunity to Shahbaz.”

Meanwhile, speculation are rife that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif may be disqualified in next week after the three-judge implementation bench of the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment at the end of five hearings on the final report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The rumours are also swirling that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emerged as the “most potential candidate” to replace Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister.

Khawaja Asif is most likely to become the interim premier for 45 days till Shahbaz Sharif is elected on a National Assembly seat to lead the government for the remaining period.

Earlier this week, banners in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had appeared in various parts of the city.

The banners were placed by provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and former lord mayor Khawaja Ahmed Hassan.

The banners attempted to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif but now they have disappeared . The text of the banners read:“Allah alone is enough for me.”

“We show solidarity with elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” read another matter. “Internal and external conspiracies are on one side,” while another showed.

PML-N leaders from Vehari, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and other districts of Punjab also held a convention in Lahore on Thursday to express solidarity and show trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The banners in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

The banners, inscribed with slogans in favour of the prime minister were placed by Hamza Youth Wing leader Waleed Butt. The banners were also expressing solidarity with the PML-N government.