Chaudhry Nisar won’t leave PML-N, says Javed Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Javed Hashmi, while addressing media in Multan has said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar will not leave the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He further added that Nisar should not leave the party but instead resign from his ministry.

Hashmi termed Nisar an asset of his party who knows how to handle situations diplomatically amid political circles.

Hashmi observed that Nisar is a reasonable and practical person, who does not want state institutions to clash.

“Institutions should not interfere in politics,” he said further.

Nisar is expected to address a press conference today following media reports stated that the minister had developed serious differences with the party leadership over the handling of the Panama Papers case.

As per sources, the minister may resign from his post but may not end his association with PML-N.

Nisar had missed an important PML-N Parliamentary party meeting last week wherein the party had engaged in formulating a stratgy regarding the Panama Case in the backdrop of the Supreme Court reserving its verdict in the case.