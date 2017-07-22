We can probe 2011 WC if Ranatunga provides sufficient evidence: Sri Lanka Sports minister

A lot of confusion has popped up on the final of the ICC World Cup 2011 that was held in Mumbai between India and Sri Lanka after former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga called for an inquiry on the match and alleged that it was fixed. Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera while talking to a foreign news agency said that he was ready to order the probe if Ranatunga comes up with proper evidence.

“If Arjuna is sending us a letter asking to have a proper inquiry with all the evidence he has, we can have an inquiry… This point of time, we don’t want to bother the team. India are also here and we don’t want to upset them,” Jayasekara said.

“But if Arjuna has problem, if he feels there is a kind of fixing situation he can send me a request letter with all the details and evidence. To prove it, he should have all the details and evidence,” he added.

Earlier, in a video on Facebook, Ranatunga exclaimed shock at the way Sri Lanka lost the match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and then demanded an investigation.

“Investigations should be done on the World Cup final where Sri Lanka lost to India. The ministers who are talking now need to make sure their actions speak louder than their words. The time has come now for these players to confess on what happened and investigations to be done,” Ranatunga said.

“I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt,” “We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final.”, Ranatunga said and added, “I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry.”

India won the final of World Cup 2011 by 6 wickets after beating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. This was the second time when India lifted the World Cup in history.