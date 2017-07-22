SECP chairman handed to the FIA on four day physical remand

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s Chairman Zafar hijazi has been handed over to the FIA on a four day physical remand to probe into the matter of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills record tampering case.

According to details, a four-member medical board will meet in the coming hours for medical examination of Hijazi.

Meanwhile, sources close to the finance ministry told our correspondent that Hijazi has not been fired from his post while notification pertaining to appointment of new chairman will be issued on July-24.

Senior-most commissioner of SECP and commissioner legal Tahir Mahmood is believed to be the favourite for the appointment as SECP chairman while notification in this regard is expected on July-24.

Joint investigation team (JIT) for Panama case had found former SECP Chairman guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family. Supreme Court had ordered FIA to launch probe against him in which he was charged.