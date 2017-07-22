PTI leader’s tax returns stolen from Islamabad house

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz claimed that his house burgled on Saturday and the burglars had stolen details of his tax returns, property papers and records of the Ahmed Faraz Trust along with other important documents.

Son of renowned poet, Ahmad Faraz, Shibli asserted that the break-in was an attempt was to defame him and his party; the unknown persons made off with his documents in order to blackmail him and his party leadership. He further said that such attempts cannot malign the party.

A complaint has been registered with police and law enforcement officers have conducted a thorough search of the house.