PM failed to prove himself innocent, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has failed to prove himself innocent in the Panama Paper.

He further stated that he is no longer ‘Saadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ and must face disqualification. Qureshi stated this while addressing the media today.

The PTI leader claimed the PM failed to provide money trail for his properties and resorted to submitting false documents to the Supreme Court.

Qureshi claimed that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is divided into groups- one that wants conflict with the institutions and the other that is represented by Chaudhry Nisar which favours saving the system instead of personalities.

“We are anxiously waiting for the verdict,” Qureshi said.

PTI chief Imran Khan met party leaders and legal team including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed following SC’s reservation of Panama Case decision on Friday. During the meeting, PTI chief Imran Khan reiterated demands for the PM’s resignation to save the country from a political crisis.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also chaired a meeting the other day, which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, federal ministers, advisers and the legal team. The meeting concluded with a consensus that the party will accept the Supreme Court’s verdict even if it is unfavourable.