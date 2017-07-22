Journalists protest against attack on TV reporter

Journalists staged a protest demonstration on the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) on Saturday and condemned attack on the staff of local TV channel in Islamabad the other day.

Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club arranged protest and demonstration in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Saturday and strongly condemned the attack on journalists.

The protest demonstration was attended by PPC President Alamgir and General Secretary Shahab-ud-Din and other journalists. They were raising placards on which different kind of slogans were inscribed in favour of media.

They said that there should be solidarity among journalists and said that it was not attack on a reporter but it was attacked on all journalistic community.

They said that some anti state elements did not want development of the country and want to stop the voice of journalists.