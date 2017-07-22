Imran submits ‘incomplete’ money trail to SC

–Imran Khan says counties don’t maintain record beyond 20 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to produce the entire money record in a disqualification case currently heard by Justice Saqib Nisar-led three member bench.

Imran Khan’s counsel Advocate Naeem Bukhari submitted a supplementary concise statement in the disqualification petition. He told the court that Imran does not have an exact schedule of his employment from days when he played county cricket; “neither of the English counties he [Imran Khan] played for, maintained salary records beyond 20 years, therefore none of the records are available.”

Khan in his application has said that the tax had been deducted from the source when he played for two clubs Worcestershire County and Sussex County cricket clubs. Khan played for the former from 1971 and from 1977 to 1988 for the latter.

In his reply, copy available with Pakistan Today, Imran Khan says that in 1980, he was the highest paid overseas player in the UK.

Imran Khan also played in Australia for New South Wales in the years 1984 to 1985 and was paid 50,000 Australian Dollars (at that time equivalent to 25,000 Great Britain Pounds), the statement said.

About the flat in London, Khan has told the Court that its worth was 117,000 pounds, with a mortgage of 20 years; initially, IK made a payment of 61,000 pounds and the whole payment was made in around 68 months. It also said that Khan had made out the payments from earnings of Sussex County l, through saving and 75,000 US dollars received even from 1977 to 1979 through Kerry Packer series.

Since Imran made all the money while playing as a professional cricketer, the statement reads, there could be no money laundering at any time.

Along with the statements are attached letter from Sussex, letter from New South Wales, London flats’ statement of account and other documents.

These cases had been filed as a reaction of Panamagate and we have already submitted the money trail of not only Bani Gala estate but also the entire cricketing career of Imran Khan, said Fawad Chaudhary. Chaudhary added that all the documents submitted had been verified, attested by the relevant authorities.

Making a comparison between prime minister’s children and the PTI chief, Chaudhry said that Nawaz’s son has a Rs6,000 million apartment while Imran owned a Rs5 million apartment.

The supplementary concise statement was submitted along with these documents in a disqualification case currently underway in Supreme Court against Imran Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen over a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi. Hanif alleged both of concealing their assets and offshore companies in their nomination papers filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“It is a wild goose chase launched by PML-N against Imran Khan to level things with PTI head,” said Advocate Supreme Court Chaudhary Faisal while talking to Pakistan Today.

Faisal said that Nawaz Sharif’s and Imran Khan’s case are not parallel; when it comes to Sharif’s there is billions of rupees of public money involved, while on the other hand, we are talking about thousands of pounds and dollars that Imran Khan had earned through cricket.