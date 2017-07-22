Govt to accept SC verdict: Rana Sana

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday pinned hoped the Supreme Court would not give any verdict, which would have implications for future generations.

Talking to media here, he said that the judges had the realizations of aspects of the matter. He announced that the government would accept whatever decision the Supreme Court will give. Rana Sanaullah came down hard on PTI, saying that Imran had himself been declared proclaimed offender by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

It is to be mentioned here that on Friday the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in Panama case after concluding hearing of arguments of defendants and petitioners’ counsels. The court said that it would announce date for pronouncement of the verdict later. The verdict of the case would have serious implications on politics of the country.