LAHORE: In an ongoing crackdown against unhygienic food materials, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a ghee and an oil mill for using poor quality ingredients.

The PFA teams raided factories on Raiwind Road and Sheikhupura Road and sealed the mills for manufacturing poor quality ghee and cooking oil. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said the expired ingredients were found in the factories during operation.