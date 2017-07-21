Youth martyred in IoK, Jamia mosque sealed

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, one youth was killed and several others were injured when Indian army opened fire on peaceful protesters in Budgam district, KMS reported today.

The 25-year-old youth, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, was martyred and many others were wounded when Indian Army fired upon the protesters in Beerwah area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, along with several party leaders and activists at Dalgate in Srinagar when he was leading a march towards the UN office at Sonawar where a sit-in protest was to be held. Call for the sit-in was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to urge the UN to ask India to stop the massacre of people in Kashmir and to remind the World Body to fulfil its commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The authorities once again sealed Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and disallowed Juma prayers at the mosque. This was the fifth consecutive Friday when weekly prayers were not allowed in the historic mosque. The outer gate of the Jamia Masjid was padlocked early today and Indian police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in the area to prevent people from reaching the worship place.

All roads leading to the Jamia were sealed and concertina wires were erected at the entry and exit points, witnesses said.

The authorities also imposed curfew in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations in Srinagar to prevent people from holding the sit-in. The authorities also put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Qazi Yasir under house arrest or in custody to stop them from leading the sit-in.