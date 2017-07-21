PTI chairman heads meeting with party leaders, legal team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday called upon the party leaders and his legal team for a meeting to discuss the Supreme Court’s reservation of its judgment in the Panama Papers case.

As per sources, the meeting has been called to discuss the likely judgment of the apex court in the Panama Papers case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the Panama Papers case while also observing that prime minister’s disqualification will be examined in detail. During the hearing, also directed also directed that the confidential Volume X of the JIT report be made available to the premier’s counsel to maintain transparency of the case.

A high-level meeting headed by the PM is also underway at the PM House. The meeting is being attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, federal ministers, advisers and the legal team.