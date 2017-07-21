PM’s Chitral speech censored on state media

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday not only out at his political opponents especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party but also the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and its members openly and clearly.

Interestingly, the state-run media houses – the Pakistan Television (PTV) News and the Associated Press of Pakistan – shared censored speech of the prime minister with the audience. In the hard hitting speech, Prime Minister Nawaz no one would accept ‘accountability’ led by JIT and the PTI.

“I want to tell the JIT, PTI and others that no one will accept accountability from you. This is not accountability but exploitation. I can guarantee no one in Pakistan will accept this,” he said in a strong message to his opponents. He also said that they (JIT members) act as if they were ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ like angels.