Panamagate case to rid country of corruption: Siraj-ul-Haq

—Leaders criticise Nawaz for questioning JIT, as the country awaits SC decision regarding Panama Case.

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq, on Friday, said that he hopes that the country is rid of corruption as a result of the Panamagate case decision.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Siraj-ul-Haq said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the rulers think they are above the law. He said that regardless of the decision that the apex court takes, the future of the country and its people are attached to it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PTI’s fight isn’t against a person or a family but with the notion corruption.

Talking to media persons, Qureshi argued that PTI is fighting for the rule of law. “I hope the Supreme Court won’t let the people down with its decision,” he added.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, one of the three petitioners in the Panama Papers case, while addressing the media, said that he expects the case to finish today, adding that “millions want to be rid of Nawaz Sharif”.

Addressing the prime minister, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman said that if you don’t consider this investigation and the subsequent decision to be accountability, then you are questioning the Supreme Court.

The PPP leader was referring to the premier’s remarks at the Lowari Tunnel wherein he lashed out at the JIT and the PTI for what he called ‘victimisation’ and not ‘accountability’.

“If a PPP prime minister had said what Nawaz Sharif did in Lowari, then he would have been held in contempt of court,” Rehman said. She pleaded the premier to step down as he is making every state institution controversial.