Panama Case: Volume 10 of JIT report likely to be made public

The three-member special bench of Supreme Court’s has begun its fifth-day proceedings of the implementation to JIT report shortly today.The legal counsel for PM Nawaz’s children, Salman Akram Raja is continuing with his arguments today.

During the hearing which started around 9:30 am today, Raja informed the bench that there are several law firms in London that operate on Saturdays, to which the bench agreed.

The counsel also clarified before the bench that his predecessor, Akram Sheikh, there may have been a clerical error, on his predecessor, Akram Sheikh’s part, which may have caused a confusion of dates regarding ownership of offshore companies by the premier’s children.

“We cannot even think of submitting false documents in court,” claimed Raja.

During the hearing, the bench also directed making volume 10 of the JIT report public, with Justice Azmat observing that everything must be kept transparent.

The bench called upon PM Nawaz’s legal counsel, Khawaja Harris, to examine specific sections of the volume.Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that a lot of things will be made clear once volume 10 is examined.

Volume 10 of the report was kept confidential for the time being upon the JIT’s suggestion since it contained material pertaining to ongoing international cooperation in the investigation against the Sharif family.

Proceeding with the arguments, Raja claimed that the Qatari prince was not given the choice of recording his statement via video link.

During the court proceedings, Justice Ejaz was of the view that they will swim against the tide, within the confines of the law, if need be.

Moreover, the bench observed that action is taken under the relevant law if the assets of a public office holder are beyond the known income sources.

Justice Ijaz went on to add that the prime minister, in his speech in the National Assembly and before the nation claimed that he had all the required proof but nothing has been presented as proof for over a year.

The judge observed further that Capt (retd) Safdar’s assets declaration does not mention Maryam’s beneficial ownership of offshore companies.

Later, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s counsel Dr Tariq Hassan began presenting his arguments before the bench.

Dr Tariq Hassan apprised the bench that he has submitted 34-year records of Ishaq Dar which should satisfactorily answer all the court’s queries.

Ijaz observed that keeping aside the Hudabiya Paper Mills case, there is sufficient material against Ishaq Dar.

Hassan claimed that he does not have the employment records of the finance minister, who at the time served as an adviser to a Middle Eastern royal family.

Justice Ejaz observed that the bench will review all the documents in detail.

Hassan argued that his Dar has become wary of all the scrutiny that has been ongoing adding that his client appeared before the JIT as a witness but it feels like that he was a suspect.

Justice Ijaz observed further that Dar’s son transferred funds to Hill Metals Establishment.

On Thursday, the three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard arguments from the counsel of the prime minister’s children, Salman Akram Raja.

Earlier today, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, while addressing the media told that it is likely that the case will be concluded today, adding, “millions want to be rid of Nawaz Sharif”.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, another petitioner in the case, said that the decision of the SC is linked to the country and people’s future. He hoped that the corruption will be eliminated from the country following the SC decision. He further claimed that Pakistani rulers believe they are above the law.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, stated that it is likely that the SC will reserve its verdict today. He further claimed that PTI is not fighting against a family or person but is trying to eliminate corruption from the country.

Qureshi argued that the PTI is fighting for the rule of law. “I hope the Supreme Court won’t let the people down [with its decision],” he added.

On Thursday, the fourth consecutive hearing of the bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the judges observed that there was still an absence of money trail with regards to the London properties as well as the Azizia Steel Mills in Jeddah. Counsel for prime minister’s children Salman Akram Raja also submitted a 17-page petition listing objections on the JIT report, pleading for dismissal of the report and its evidence.

Justice Ijaz observed that producing the Qatari royal before the JIT was Hussain’s responsibility as the foreign national was his star witness.

The three-member Supreme Court bench also observed that prima facie, the case relates to submission of forged documents and that there is a seven-year imprisonment term for those who submit false documents before the court.

Earlier this week, the bench heard arguments of the petitioners over the JIT report, submitted on July 10, and is now hearing the replies of the respondents.