No one immune from accountability, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the opposition today saying that no one is immune from accountability.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons presented themselves for accountability, Marriyum stated, giving a reminder to the opposition while addressing media outside the Supreme Court.

Marriyum was confident that the Supreme Court’s verdict will be in accordance with the law and constitution. She claimed that despite the SC’s thorough investigation process, no evidence of corruption, commission, kickbacks or misuse of power charges had been found against the Prime Minister.

She asserted that all required documents had been presented by the Sharif family before the SC.

Replying to a question, the minister said PML-N fully respects the judges; however, it has reservations over the JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court, she said.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz argued that there needs to be across-the-board accountability.

“PPP is talking about accountability but at the same time it is trying to pass a bill against NAB in Sindh,” he said.

The special implementation bench of the Supreme Court reserved its decision in the Panama Papers case on Friday, after it summed up the proceedings of the JIT report implementation.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the bench will take up the matter of prime minister’s disqualification.