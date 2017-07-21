Case against PM Nawaz political, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Following Supreme Court’s reservation of Panama Case verdict, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry has claimed that the case against the prime minister is of a political nature. He said this while addressing the media.

Chaudhry also stated that PM Nawaz has faced cases before adding, “we don’t care about the sentence, it is enough for us that our prime minister is Sadiq and Amin”.

He claimed that the opposition cannot defeat him in the political arena, hence their hopes are aligned with the SC’s verdict.

He said it is not important what the decision will be, who gets punished and who is saved.

He said, ‘the case against Nawaz Sharif is of completing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, defeating terrorism and ending load-shedding in the country,’ he added.

This fight is for Pakistan, and is not personal, he claimed.