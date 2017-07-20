World U18 Champion Naseem urges Government to support snooker

By Vafa Batool

Naseem Akhtar, who won the U18 snooker championship in Beijing earlier this month, urges the Government to support snooker to provide more opportunities and facilities to the young players who are discouraged otherwise by the lack of proper training or education in the sport.

He has said snooker is a neglected sport in Pakistan and it needs Government attention like Cricket as we have abundance snooker talent which needs proper training and coaching to perform to highest level

Naseem bagged the award in the tournament to become the first ever Pakistani player to win U18 title in China. notching out a turning point in the history of Pakistan regarding sports.

Several people on social media platforms expressed how he has made the nation proud.

He was also welcomed warmly at the airport.

He maintained that Pakistan Billiard and snooker Association alone isn’t enough to provide enough impetus to this sport and the Government must play its part to aid junior players to participate in national and international tournaments.

Naseem shared his own setbacks when he first discovered his passion for snooker. He added that he has to go to other cities to continue his snooker activities as he related the problems of lack of facilities he faces in his hometown, Sahiwal. He has received a scholarship from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to continue his studies.

The world U18 champion said that his success on an international platform has helped improve the image of Pakistan globally and would inspire the young players who wish to pursue their passion of playing snooker.

He, most importantly called for the government to set up a national snooker academy to gather talent from all over the country to hone their skills and build the confidence of junior players. He concluded by adding, “There

is dire need to have a modern academy where all facilities are available under one roof to impart best training to the aspiring players”.