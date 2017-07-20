SC should take suo motu notice against SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case, urges Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz has has said that the Supreme Court should take urgent suo motu notice of the cSSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, and Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri are both accused of carrying out that attack.

He was taking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday. He said that the attack on the SSP and state TV building during the notorious 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, allegedly orchestrated by Imran Khan, Qadri and several others, was apparently being ignored.

According to Aziz, the said case involved 40 to 50 ‘unknown persons,’ who were never properly investigated on the crimes they had been accused of carrying out.

He requested the Prime Minister that a judicial commission should be formed, or a parliamentary inquiry into the case should be conducted to resolve the issue. He also said that the Supreme Court should take suo motu notice of the case.

An ATC ordered the properties of Tahir-ul-Qadri and Imran Khan to be seized, until the two appeared in the court.

Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri are accused of damaging property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring SSP Asmatullah Junejo on the Constitution Avenue. The SSP had just taken hold of his office as SSP Operations the day before. The incident had taken place on September 1, 2014.

Subsequently, the police submitted a report stating that the suspects could not be arrested, which resulted in both being declared proclaimed offenders in the case.