SC warns of action against presenting forged documents

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s special implementation bench has commenced the fourth consecutive hearing the Panama Papers case today.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan have resumed hearing the replies of the respondents.

New documents in favour of the Sharif family were leaked and debated over the media on Wednesday evening.

The legal counsel for the prime minister’s children, Salman Akram Raja, began his arguments before the bench today.

Justice Azmat observed that all of Raja’s documents were debated in the media while Justice Ejaz remarked that it was likely that the counsel could give the arguments before the media as well.

Responding to this. Raja said he did not provide the media with any material.

During his arguments, Raja said his client, Hussain, was not asked questions regarding the UAE Justice Ministry’s letter during his JIT sessions.

Raja also presented before the SC bench, the documents detailing cargo shipments from UAE to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“You should have given the complete documents to the JIT,” Justice Ejaz observed, commenting that now the counsel has brought to the forefront new documents whose effect on the case will have to be seen.

Responding to this, Raja said that the JIT termed all the documents presented before it as bogus.

Raja also submitted a 17-page objection on the JIT report to the court, urging dismissal of the report and its ‘evidence’. The application objects to the source material used by the JIT in its final report, claiming it to be unverified.

Justice Amzat asked Raja to prove JIT findings wrong instead of dismissing them.

Justice Azmat also asked Raja to respond to law firm Mossack Fonseca’s claim that Maryam is the owner of the London properties.

Moreover, Justice Ijaz asked Raja about the Azizia Mills’ money trail stating that no answers have been received in this regard. The counsel responded to this by saying that they have already provided answers but that the court does not accept them as a separate matter.

Justice Ejaz also observed Raja had nothing new to add to his arguments to which the counsel responded that he is not repeating his arguments.

Raja claimed that the Premier’s children have no accusation of any wrongdoing to which Justice Ejaz remarked that if there is no accusation, why he (Raja) is wasting his energy.

The bench observed that the money trail tracing the London properties still remains unanswered. The bench also stated in such a case, the ‘public office holder’ will be interrogated about it.

Following the recess, the bench was presented the documents pertaining to Qatari Prince Sheikh Hammad bin Jassim and the British Virgin Islands. The documents included the two letters sent to the JIT by the Qatari prince.

The bench observed that since the JIT has wrapped up its work, the documents be submitted with the court’s registrar. It also directed that the new documents be made available to all parties in the case.

The JIT did not carry any follow up investigation after receiving the UAE letter, argued Raja.

Justice Azmat observed that that those who benefitted from the Hill Metals Establishment are known however, but there is no track of funds which led to the establishing of the company.

Justice Azmat observed that the case at hand is of presenting fake documents. “Don’t want to go beyond the apparent at this stage,” he commented.

Raja responded to this by commenting that the matter will be clear once the matter goes to the relavant forum.

Justice Azmat observed that the bench does not want to have an effect on anyone’s basic rights or on the case.

The judge then asked what happens if false documents are submitted in court, to which the additional attorney general responded that a case is lodged. A seven-year imprisonment is granted for the offence, Justice Ijaz added.

“Raja Sahab, what have you people done?” asked Justice Azmat, adding that they cannot even imagine how this could have happened.

Raja replied saying senior lawyer Akram Sheikh was the Sharif family’s counsel at the time [the allegedly false documents were submitted].

Raja further informed the bench that the Calibri font could have been used in 2006.

Justice Ijaz remarked that February 4, 2006 was a holiday in Britain, saying no one picks up their phone in Britain on a holiday. “What do you have to say?” he asked the counsel.

Raja replied that possibly a mistake could have been committed in this regard.

Justice Azmat remarked that law will take its course in due time with possibly unfavourable results for the respondents.

The hearing has been adjourned till Friday.

Early on Thursday (today), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, one of the petitioners in the case, said all those claiming that there are no cases against them will soon be out of office before his August 13th rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. He further said that the nation stands united with the Supreme Court. He also claimed that if PM Nawaz had resigned earlier, the premier and his family would have been much better off than where they are today.

While talking to the media, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Sirajul Haq said that he sees corruption being eliminated from the country following SC’s verdict. He added that his party wants a decision in favour of the people.

Talking to the media, senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman claimed that these are old documents and only represent a tactic by the ruling government to delay the whole process.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira stated, “they’ve been trying to spin things since the beginning. Today, they’ve brought to the fore another letter. It seems the court will dismiss it as it did the previous letters.”

The prime minister’s legal counsel, Khawaja Harris, presented his arguments before the bench the other day.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s counsel, Dr Tariq Hassan, will resume with his arguments today in addition to PM’s children’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, who is also expected to begin presenting his arguments today.