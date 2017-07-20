ISLAMABAD – As the Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing the Panama Papers case on Monday, the Sharif family’s lawyer submitted objections to the “damning” final report of the joint investigation team, which included the crucial pointer that JIT would only get a player 10 points in Scrabble.

A three-member apex bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, took up the case after two rounds of Scrabble.

Lawyer Khawaja Harris, representing the prime minister before the apex bench, said that the three letters’ value summed up the JIT’s worth.

“It’s shocking that the three alphabets only get you 10 points considering that J alone is worth 8 of them,” Harris told the court. “This shows the sheer disparity between the members on the JIT, and the biased nature of the team itself.”

The application submitted by Harris on behalf of the prime minister states that withholding Volume X of the JIT report was a “malafide act” since X is as valuable as J.

“My client had actually changed the spelling of his name to Nawax Xharif, to ensure that the words’ Scrabble worth is increased, and also because he has been a social media stud from Orkut days,” he added.

The application also claims that the “entire investigation was a fart”.

Adjourning the court until the next day, the judges directed PML-N’s lawyers to bring a Monopoly board with them in the coming hearing.