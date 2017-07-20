India diverting world attention from Indian aggression, says FO

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Thursday (today) stated that Pakistan denounces Indian troops’ ongoing violations along the Line of Control (LoC). Zakaria said this during a weekly media briefing at the foreign office.

He also highlighted that Indian troops have violated the ceasefire agreement as many as 58 times this year, killing many innocent Kashmiris, including children.

Two Pakistani soldiers and two Kashmiri citizens have, the other day been martyred by Indian troops firing along the LoC in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani sectors, he said.

He further remarked that India is trying to divert world’s attention from atrocities in IOK.

138 Kashmiris have been injured in Indian atrocities in IOK and about 54 Kashmiris arrested for speaking against Indian aggression, he added.

Moreover, he also said that peace in Afghanistan will be of benefit for Pakistan.