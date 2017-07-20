IBA signs up as knowledge partner for 17th ITCN Asia Exhibition

KARACHI: Since its inception in 2001, ITCN Asia has evolved as the biggest IT & Telecom exhibition and conference in Pakistan and is now being organised for the 16th consecutive year from 19th to 21st September 2017, at the Expo Centre in Karachi. The most powerful brands in the world will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, which will allow the user-community to get exposure to a wide range of technologies and solutions under one roof.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to become the “Knowledge Partner” for the 17th ITCN Asia 2017. This year’s event is expected to host more than 300 international and national exhibitors, representing more than 350 companies that will showcase around 600 brands.

This year, the conference will focus on a variety of areas including CPEC, information security, and challenges of digital security for media.

More than 3,000 CXO’s from different verticals of the ICT industry are expected to take part in the event.

The conference plays a pivotal role in strengthening the image of Pakistan on the IT Map of the world, to bring in huge foreign and local investments in the country. Today, Pakistan’s IT sector has over 100 ISO certified companies due to a continued focus on quality.

The industry also requires more competent human resources, with access to more space and bandwidth. There is a need for more Public Sector Development projects under which training programs, tailored to the specific needs of the industry, can be implemented by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The Higher Education Commission has also created stronger industry-academia linkages, to improve the quality and knowledge of fresh IT graduates. Software Technology Parks (STPs) are also being set up on a large scale all over Pakistan.