Two new Harry Potter books to come out in October

It has been announced by Publisher Bloomsbury that two new Harry Potter books will be published this year in October to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone– the first book in the series.

The titles are Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition, based on the subjects studied by the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and Harry Potter, A Journey Through a History of Magic, which offers a historical ride to the world of Harry Potter and explore the stories behind the various spells that are used, magical creatures and famous wizards and witches.

This enthralling news for the Harry Potter fans came as poart of Bloombury’s quarterly trading update published on Tuesday. These books are not new stories; however, they add to the growing world of Harry Potter experiences, including the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the Harry Potter Warner Brothers Studio tour. Fans are also running a campaign to open a ‘wizarding’ pub in London next year, though this would be independent of the official Potter franchise.