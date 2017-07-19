PPP will attain landslide victory in next elections: Bilawal

by SHEIKH HAQ NAWAZ

—Says PML-N leadership has always managed to evade accountability

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that his party has finalised a strategy to deal with the political climate, following the verdict on Panama scandal by the Supreme Court.

In an exclusive interview, he said that Nawaz Sharif must resign as he has been discredited and his so called piousness exposed. He added that this is the right time for him to resign or otherwise he would be forced to do so, for which he said, there are “so many options”.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that PPP would fight the next general elections with a new and eye-opening electoral plan and attain a landslide victory all over the country.

In response to a question, Bilawal made it clear that the PPP has strong footings in national politics and its workers and leaders at every level are truly loyal. He said that the political environment is going to change in the country forever, and it will not be determined by a few who choose to leave a party.

He also asserted the strengths of his party and argued that PPP is a force to be reckoned with. No person or institute will be able to eliminate it, he added. He also reaffirmed his party’s stance to stand by the state institutions in case of any clash with the Sharif brothers over the Panama case.

He indicated that the leadership of PML-N has always evaded accountability through connivance with the powerful establishment and that the party has a history of being given relief from the judiciary.

Responding to a question about South Punjab, its provincial formation, political problems and their solutions, Bilawal Bhutto said that the region has a special significance in the national political struggle and that PPP has particularly focused on this area and its peoples. To end all sorts of deprivations of this most important and politically sensitive area and its people is our first priority, he added.

He added that people of this area must be ready to get their real share in ruling power as it was their legitimate right which had long been usurped. He admitted that the “formation of the South Punjab as a province is a reality that the current rulers would have to accept”.

He added that the people of the area could not be fooled by false promises anymore and that concrete steps had to be taken to resolve their issues including a low literacy rate.