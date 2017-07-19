PM Nawaz inaugurates trade centre in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The newly established Business and Trade Centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Sialkot today.

The new centre is a joint venture of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. The Business and Trade Centre is geared towards promoting trade, business, industrial and export activities in the region.

The Prime Minister will also be addressing the office-bearers of the SCCI today. He will also hold a meeting with the PML-N members at the residence of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif later during the day.