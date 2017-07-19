PM Nawaz inaugurates trade centre in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The newly established Business and Trade Centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Sialkot today.
The new centre is a joint venture of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. The Business and Trade Centre is geared towards promoting trade, business, industrial and export activities in the region.
The Prime Minister will also be addressing the office-bearers of the SCCI today. He will also hold a meeting with the PML-N members at the residence of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif later during the day.
I left Sialkot years ago. They were a proud and brave people who never forgave Khawaja Asif for his despicable speech in NA . Khawaja was given most deserving treatment with shows and garbage when he went to Sialkot. Sialkotis are still brave. It is those greedy money laundering few who arranged this funny inauguration.
Nawaz Sharif was wearing the same dress that he wore when he made that infamous speech in the National Assembly when he declared ” janab e Wala ye Hain wo zaraai jin se ye tamam asaasay beroon mulk banay”. His Lawyer termed this speech a “political speech”. In other words he lied. He needs to be investigated in more serious matters like his address to Indian audience negating the creation of the country.