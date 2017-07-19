Pak Army receives cutting edge explosives detection equipment from US

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army received more than 50 new Fido X3 explosives detectors from the US Embassy’s Office of the Defense Representative-Pakistan (ODRP). The Fido is a sophisticated hand-held device that will allow Pakistani soldiers determine in less than ten seconds whether an item is composed of explosives.

These newest Fidos will be added to those previously provided to the Pakistan Army, currently used in various counter-terrorism operations throughout the country, helping to seize explosives and save lives.

“Keeping illegal explosives out of the wrong hands helps everyone. This delivery from the US government provides world-class technology to the Pakistan Army. A primary way to stop a bomb is to catch the bomb maker or attacker before he puts the device in position. This advanced system improves on previous versions used to great effect by the Pakistan Army to safeguard the nation,” said Brigadier General Kenneth Ekman, Chief of the US Embassy’s ODRP, highlighting the US partnership with the Pakistan Army in its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

This shipment of Fido devices is part of an ongoing $128 million initiative funded by the US government to assist the Pakistan Army in defeating illegal explosives. The US-Pakistan counter-explosive assistance programme includes armoured vehicles, bomb disposal robots, training, and the construction of a laboratory, allowing for detailed analysis of explosive samples.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by Pakistani military personnel in the line of duty, the US and Pakistan are also partners in a programme to support amputees. This partnership will provide specialised medical equipment and training to allow Pakistan Army medical technicians to manufacture prosthetic limbs to improve the quality of an amputee’s life.