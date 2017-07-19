Not a single penny from public funds misappropriated, says PM Nawaz

SIALKOT: The prime minister, while chairing a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a visit to the city on Wednesday (today), said that that the people of the country are aware of the conspirators who are constantly trying to disrupt the development in the country.

PM Nawaz went on to add that if he is being held accountable today, others, too, shall face it in times to come.

The premier came down hard on those trying to indulge in negative politics since the past four years, regretting that the country would have been in a much better state, had this not been the case.

He also highlighted that the stock exchange had also felt the negative shocks of the ongoing controversy.

The prime minister claimed that those who have been rejected repeatedly are the ones demanding his resignation.

“What corruption are they talking about?” wondered the prime minister, saying not a single penny from public funds has ever been misappropriated in his tenure.

Earlier, the newly established Business and Trade Centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the city today.

The premier was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The new centre is a joint venture of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. The centre is geared towards promoting trade, business, industrial and export activities in the region.