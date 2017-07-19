‘Moonis Elahi on top in offshore companies’ list’

Daniyal says Ch Shujaat avoids court proceedings due to his nephew’s involvements

Dr Fazal says PTI to fail to find out wormhole, sneaky way to enter into a power corridor

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader MNA Daniyal Aziz on Tuesday castigated some opposition parties for changing their stance on Panama Papers case.

Talking to media, he pointed out that some political parties, despite having no link with the case, have started attending court proceedings. Criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership, he said perhaps someone had told PML-Q that name of Chaudhary Moonis Elahi was on top of the list of persons having offshore companies abroad.

That was why Shujaat Hussain did not attend the court proceedings on Tuesday, he added. Criticising PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, he said that Bilawal was somehow using PTI’s language. The recent bail of Dr Asim Hussein, who allegedly plundered Rs 230 billion, seems to be a reason for change of Bilawal’s stance, he added.

He said that the Jamat-e-Islami has filed a review petition ignoring the names of 450 people, accused of establishing offshore companies, thus targeting only Sharif family. He said that the Jamaat was involved in locking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability bureau, devouring funds supposed to be invested in generating power through hydel source.

He questioned then who forced them to file a petition targeting only Sharif family. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deviated from its earlier considered opinion thrice. Volume X of the JIT report, video recording of its proceeding should also be made public, he demanded.

He said that ownership of flats and assets beyond means have not yet been proved by JIT. He said that the people wanted end of load shedding of electricity and end of price hike. PTI was demanding only focusing about alleged forgery pinpointed in the JIT report, he added. JIT had written a letter to Saudi Arabia dated May 31, 2005 when it had not even been constituted, he said.

He said that the legal firm hired by JIT has clearly mentioned in the documents that the contents could not be produced before any court of law. He said that the JIT report was apparently biased. Letters were written to a number of countries except any investigation from the Qatari royal, he added.

Talking to media, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf wanted to enter in the power corridor through backdoor channel but it would fail to find out any such wormhole and sneaky way.

“If the PTI wants to come into power, it will have to fight in the political battle-field through proper channel,” he said. He expressed astonishment that the PTI was pinning political hopes on the Supreme Court, while Pakistan Muslim League–N believed that the apex court verdict in Panama Papers case would be based on justice.

He criticised PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for distorting facts before media after the case proceedings and trying to become a spokesman of the whole nation. He said that Fawad served as an adviser to former dictator Pervez Musharraf, who was now in self-exile and his property had also been confiscated.

“Imran Khan will meet the same fate if he continued with such a spokesman,” he said, adding that Imran Khan would also be exposed before the nation and the PTI would reach its logical end soon. He said that the PTI got only around 100 votes in a recent bye-election held for a National Assembly seat, which had depicted the graph of its popularity among the public.