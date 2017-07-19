Instability in local democracy sector forced me to take up parallel UAE job: Nawaz Sharif

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD – Citing uncertainty in the market as the reason for doing multiple jobs in multiple countries, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted that he worked as Chairman of the Board, for the offshore company, Capital FZE, while he simultaneously served as the Head of Government in Pakistan.

Talking to The Dependent Nawaz said that the local job did not offer any insurance and that he has always had backup plans in the Middle East should he lose employment in Pakistan.

“The civilian government market in Pakistan isn’t exactly what you’d call stable,” the PM said. “And of course my personal experiences in the field are such that I always need to have a Plan B while I work in Pakistan.”

Quoting his speeches in the aftermath of the Panama Leaks on television, in the parliament and during investigations as well, Nawaz said that after conclusively proving his humble economic background on so many platforms he hoped people would understand his financial needs.

“It’s difficult when you’re a low middle class self-made man working in a competitive democracy industry,” he said. “Losing my job isn’t like other people losing their jobs. Considering my background it is a bigger deal.”

Nawaz who worked for Capital FZE from August 7, 2006 to April 20, 2014, receiving a salary of AED 10,000 (PK Rs. 286,000), said he worked remotely for the UAE based offshore company.

“I’ve brought that experience with me in my current job as the Pakistani premier as well,” he said. “I’m not alhamdolillah the world’s first freelance Prime Minister.”