Imran not attending SC fearing arrest: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali Wednesday berated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not attending the Supreme Court proceedings, fearing arrest in cases lodged against him in Islamabad and the court declaring him a proclaimed offender.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, the firebrand PML-N leader said that the PTI chief claims to be a brave man, and challenged him to attend the SC proceedings.

“People like Imran Khan always stay in hiding and then attack their opponents,” he said.

He also questioned the honesty of PTI chief, pointing out that his father was dismissed from service on corruption charges. He went on to allege that Imran Khan studied at Oxford University from the money earned by corruption.

Imran Khan had got five Sherwanis stitched for taking the oath of the prime minister, but he could not get his dream realised, the minister quipped.

He also criticised the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and said that it was basically the words and statements spoken by Imran Khan.

“JIT’s report is ‘Imran-nama’ and we will reveal it in the court. We will not allow ball tampering in democracy,” he said.

Sher Ali said that Wajid Zia paid money to his relative. He warned that coffin of liars will emerge from the Supreme Court.

He also criticised Babar Awan for filing ineligibility reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Babar Awan, the thug of Nandipur, filed a reference against CM Shehbaz,” he said.