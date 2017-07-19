Cracked bridge

The bridge constructed near Askari 4 and Millenium mall in gulistan-e-jauhar is cracked from many places and needs quick orders and machinery to repair it. It is a very busy and important bridge through which hundreds of vehicles pass every day and the people are in an unknown danger.
This is an issue to which rapid orders should be passed to reconstruct it as soon as possible.
The concerned authorities must look into this highly important issue.
Dua Abbas
Karachi
It is very unfortunate that this extremely busy bridge is about to fall, which eventuality is likely to cause hundreds of fatalities. Then our government will form an inquiry committee that will take months to prepare a right-sounding report and the people’s ire will thus be extinguished and government will let itself go scot-free. I have another story of a major tragedy connected with government’s cruel negligence waiting to take place in the near future. This concerns a Wapda company named MEPCO. Wapda had got passed a law by the National Assembly that was crafted by our crafty colonial rulers in 1910 named Electricity Act with only nominal changes. It gave WAPDA the right to pass its electric wires over private properties without the permission of the owner. And the owner was forbidden to build any house near them. In 1962, when the population of Muzaffargarh city was only 70 or 80 thousand, WAPDA erected 11KV lines over private lands surrounding the city. Now the population of the city has multiplied to 450000, and the people who owned these lands started building houses out of sheer necessity and requested Mepco to remove or relocate those wires, but they were asked to deposit millions of rupees for this job. which the poor people can never pay. One locality residents called Chah Chashma, Alipur Road, near Chungi 6, Chakmithan, have such 11KV line that was laid for waterlogging-prevention tube wells, passing over their houses. The water-logging tubewells are gone, but the wires are still there live and useless posing a great danger to citizen’s lives. All requests to MEPCO have gone unheard. Will the government order their removal?.