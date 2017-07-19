Cracked bridge

The bridge constructed near Askari 4 and Millenium mall in gulistan-e-jauhar is cracked from many places and needs quick orders and machinery to repair it. It is a very busy and important bridge through which hundreds of vehicles pass every day and the people are in an unknown danger.

This is an issue to which rapid orders should be passed to reconstruct it as soon as possible.

The concerned authorities must look into this highly important issue.

Dua Abbas

Karachi