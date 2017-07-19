Country turning into security state under PECA: Sehar Kamran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sehar Kamran, while speaking in Senate, said that the apprehensions which the opposition had when the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 was passed, have proven to be true today.

Senator Sehar Kamran said it is extremely unfortunate that the Electronic Crimes Act is being used for political reasons to curb freedom of expression and free speech enshrined in the Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

She said that the misuse of this Act is also a clear violation of Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which states that “everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference”. She added that the Act was justified by citing serious threats posed to the national security, but the result is that Pakistan is turning into a security state as people are being arrested over their comments on social media.

Senator Kamran stated that the Parliament was informed in May 2017 that since the present government has come to power, the cyber-crime wing of the FIA has registered nearly 900 cases. She questioned the absence of government vigilance and action against the sectarian and propaganda pages which are being operated openly on social media as recent media reports informed that 41 of Pakistan’s 64 banned outfits are present on Facebook in the form of hundreds of pages, groups and individual user profiles.

The incumbent government was unable to take action against those involved in ‘Dawn Leaks’ which in my opinion were the biggest electronic crime but only social media activists and civil society members are being actively targeted through this act, she added.