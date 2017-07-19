British high commissioner launches photography exhibition in Quetta

QUETTA: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, on his visit to Quetta, launched a UK-Pakistan photography exhibition while also re-launching the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) in the city.

The exhibition, titled ‘Shared History. Shared Future.’ showcases 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations and will be open to the general public from 19 to 21 July at the Shahi Qila Hall in Serena Hotel.

Talking about his visit, the high commissioner said: “This is my first visit to Quetta as High Commissioner and I am delighted to be here in the provincial capital of Balochistan, a region that has such great potential for a brighter future for Pakistan.

“The photographs that are displayed today in this exhibition showcase the strong links that have existed over the last 70 years between the UK and Pakistan. Whether it is cooperation in sports, politics, development, defence, trade, education, infrastructure or culture, the UK remains committed to our goal of a secure, stable and prosperous Pakistan.

“The re-launch of the international English Language Testing System in Quetta today further emphasises the strength of our relationship and the UK’s investment in Balochistan.”

The Country Director of British Council in Pakistan, Ms Rosemary Hilhorst said: “British Council has been working in Pakistan for the last 70 years in the fields of arts, education, English and society. We are committed to helping people here realise their potential and building friendly relations between the people of Pakistan and the UK”. She expressed her delight that people of Quetta will now be able to take the test in their own city.

In the coming months, the photography exhibition will tour the UK and other cities in Pakistan. Throughout the year, the British High Commission, in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission in London, is organising several events and activities to mark the 70 years of UK and Pakistan’s relations. Details of these events are regularly featured on the British High Commission’s social media pages.