Anusha Rahman rubbishes JIT report terming it ‘trash basket’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Anusha Rahman has labeled the JIT report as “trash basket” based on “dishonesty”.

She said this while speaking to the media as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the Panama case on Wednesday. Anusha further stated that JIT’s findings are not final and questioned whether another JIT would have to be constituted to probe the allegations against the present JIT.

Anusha further said that the JIT had lost its standing before the SC, further adding that JIT had operated beyond its mandate. The JIT members abused their authority, asserted Anusha.

“JIT members are government employees and abused their powers. The JIT chairman gave the nation’s money to his relative,” she said.

The JIT also misrepresented Dar’s statement and records, claimed Anusha. Nothing was presented regarding Prime Minister’s property,” she said, claiming that the trial against the PM was “one-sided”.

She questioned why the JIT report was made public and made available over the internet.

“Nawaz Sharif is the Prime Minister now and will remain the Prime Minister tomorrow,” she added affirmatively.

As the third hearing of Panama Papers case proceeded, the Supreme Court restated that the money trail of London properties remains unanswered.

Khawaja Harris argued before the bench that the prime minister was not asked about any of his assets. “If the JIT had something [related to his assets], they would have asked questions,” he said.

The counsel claimed that the premier has no undeclared assets.

Justice Ijaz remarked that the prime minister had stated that he would provide the money trail of all the properties but he has failed to explain when he bought the properties and where he generated funds for their purchase.

Everything is clear except for the ownership of the London properties, observed the bench.