Villagers in Mardan protest unfair treatment by authorities

by JUNAID YOUSAFZAI

MARDAN: Residents of Bakhshali, a village in Mardan, staged a protest against unscheduled load-shedding, over-billing and rude behaviour of SDO and local police.

Police lodged an FIR against District Council Member Malik Ayaz and Eighteen Elders of the area.

According to sources, the residents of Bakhshali staged protest against Pesco officials and came to Swabi Mardan Road, blocking the junction for more than two hours.

The protesters were of the view that unscheduled and long lasting power cuts were creating severe problems in the hot weather.

They also demanded the government to immediately restore electricity and transfer the SDO who is known to receive bribes.

The flow of traffic was disrupted as hundreds of protesters blocked the main Mardan Swabi Road.

When contacted, District Council Member Malik Ayaz said that rotest is the right of every citizen and owing to problems of load-shedding and overbilling, they have no other avenue to air their grievances but the streets.

The elders of Bakhshali met Acting District Nazim Asad Ali who called executive engineer and sub-divisional officer of PESCO where it was assured that the problems will be resolved soon.

Subsequently, the protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiation

The political parties of the district council called a meeting in which the rude behaviour of the police officials was discussed.