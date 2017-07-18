LHC suspends Punjab Govt notification appointing Usman Khattak as IG Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the notification issued earlier by the Punjab Government appointing retired Capt Usman Khattak as the Permanent IG of Punjab.

The court was hearing the petition seeking appointment of a permanent IGP and implementation of the Police Order 2002.

Khattak was appointed as acting IG a few months ago, after the retirement of the then IG Mushtaq Sukhera. He is due to retire after four months, something that was highlighted by the LHC earlier today.

